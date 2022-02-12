DCC (LON:DCC) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,250 ($98.04) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 7,640 ($103.31) to GBX 8,349 ($112.90) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of DCC to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 6,900 ($93.31) to GBX 5,550 ($75.05) in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DCC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,046.17 ($95.28).

LON:DCC opened at GBX 6,416 ($86.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £6.33 billion and a PE ratio of 21.20. DCC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,476 ($74.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,684 ($90.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,102.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,086.94.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

