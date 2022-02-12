Deeper Network (DPR) Market Capitalization Hits $110.16 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Deeper Network has a market cap of $110.16 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

