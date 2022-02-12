Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Definity Financial stock opened at C$29.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$26.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.29.

