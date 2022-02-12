Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €153.00 Price Target at Barclays

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €153.00 ($175.86) price target by Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 273.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($206.90) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($172.41) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($183.91) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($172.41) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($160.92) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €148.94 ($171.19).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €41.00 ($47.13) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.46. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €62.44 ($71.77) and a 1-year high of €141.95 ($163.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €84.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €106.91.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

