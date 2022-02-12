Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €160.00 ($183.91) price objective by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 290.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DHER. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($126.44) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($131.03) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($206.90) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($172.41) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €153.00 ($175.86) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €148.94 ($171.19).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero stock opened at €41.00 ($47.13) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €62.44 ($71.77) and a 1-year high of €141.95 ($163.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion and a PE ratio of -5.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €84.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is €106.91.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.