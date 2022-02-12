Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €150.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €150.00 ($172.41) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 265.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($160.92) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($183.91) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($206.90) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($166.67) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($131.03) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €148.94 ($171.19).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €41.00 ($47.13) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €62.44 ($71.77) and a 1-year high of €141.95 ($163.16). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €84.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is €106.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion and a PE ratio of -5.46.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

