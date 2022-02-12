Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CFO Steve E. Krognes Sells 1,296 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,296 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $48,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
DNLI stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.95 and a beta of 1.84.
DNLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.
Denali Therapeutics Company Profile
Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
