Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €73.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($83.91) target price on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COK. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($82.76) price target on Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($77.59) price target on Cancom in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($91.95) price target on Cancom in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €80.00 ($91.95) price target on Cancom in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($95.40) price target on Cancom in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €73.50 ($84.48).

Get Cancom alerts:

ETR:COK opened at €50.86 ($58.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €56.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.67. Cancom has a 1 year low of €45.97 ($52.84) and a 1 year high of €64.82 ($74.51).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.