Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Prudential (LON:PRU)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,800 ($24.34) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.96) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,964 ($26.56) price target on Prudential in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,879 ($25.41) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,719 ($23.25) price target on Prudential in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,742 ($23.56).

Shares of Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,214 ($16.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,274.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,383.28. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 1,203 ($16.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.62). The company has a market capitalization of £33.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

