Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ABF. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($35.16) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($35.84) to GBX 2,470 ($33.40) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.51) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($30.43) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,536.67 ($34.30).

Shares of ABF stock opened at GBX 1,930 ($26.10) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £15.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,995.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,962.58. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 1,719 ($23.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,796.19 ($37.81). The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86.

In other news, insider George G. Weston sold 23,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,909 ($25.81), for a total transaction of £456,193.73 ($616,894.83). Also, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($28.29), for a total value of £799,227.68 ($1,080,767.65).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

