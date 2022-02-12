DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.70. DexCom reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $5.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.33.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total transaction of $104,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,594 shares of company stock valued at $15,651,317 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 87,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,829,000 after buying an additional 18,152 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $6,620,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,000,773,000 after purchasing an additional 73,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $21.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $420.56. 1,157,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.49. DexCom has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

