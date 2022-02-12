DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. DexCom updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $21.71 on Friday, hitting $420.56. 1,157,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. DexCom has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 0.87.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.65, for a total transaction of $546,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total transaction of $1,943,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,594 shares of company stock worth $15,651,317. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.33.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

