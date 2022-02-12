DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 542.2% from the January 15th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its stake in DHC Acquisition by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,874,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in DHC Acquisition by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 177,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DHCA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. 116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,133. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. DHC Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.63.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

