DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). DHI Group reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHX. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

DHI Group stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $285.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in DHI Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DHI Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DHI Group by 19,667.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in DHI Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

