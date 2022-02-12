DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will report $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.36 and the highest is $3.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported earnings of $2.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $15.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.40 to $15.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $14.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DICK’S Sporting Goods.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $111.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.23. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $66.76 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Atreides Management LP grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after purchasing an additional 389,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $277,668,000 after purchasing an additional 360,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,787,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,931,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.