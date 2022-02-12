DIGG Trading Up 2.6% This Week (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $35,012.21 or 0.82477573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DIGG has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. DIGG has a market capitalization of $17.61 million and $82,381.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00044827 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.12 or 0.06897717 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,369.75 or 0.99809579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00047426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00049517 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006350 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

