Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $136.73 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,656 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $136,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 0.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,041 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 72.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 4.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,905 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $3,918,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,579. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.91.

XLNX opened at $194.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.13. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

