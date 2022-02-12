Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 112,726 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,551,373 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,726 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $138,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,153,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,110,000 after buying an additional 25,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

In other BOK Financial news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $54,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $114,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,755. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.38.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $104.09 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $120.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.02 and its 200 day moving average is $98.20. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 32.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

