Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,710,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 90,842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $141,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX stock opened at $108.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $70.05 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $31,878,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,458 shares of company stock worth $33,426,997 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

