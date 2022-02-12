Diversified Royalty Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

DIV opened at C$3.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$374.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of C$2.39 and a 52 week high of C$3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$9.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

