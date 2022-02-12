DMScript (DMST) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. DMScript has a total market cap of $87,196.84 and $128.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DMScript has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00044585 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,911.49 or 0.06895626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,204.56 or 0.99957943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00047642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00049480 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006359 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

