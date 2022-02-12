Douglas L. Groves Acquires 5,000 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Stock

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) CFO Douglas L. Groves acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $17,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ITI opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.31 million, a P/E ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.29. Iteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 424.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

