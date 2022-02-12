Douglas L. Groves Acquires 5,000 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Stock

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) CFO Douglas L. Groves acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $17,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ITI opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.31 million, a P/E ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.29. Iteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95.
Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
About Iteris
Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.
