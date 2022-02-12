Drep [new] Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.10 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Drep [new] coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Drep [new] has a total market capitalization of $29.46 million and approximately $8.10 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004052 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001153 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00038027 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00104621 BTC.
Drep [new] Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “
Buying and Selling Drep [new]
