DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 584 ($7.90) to GBX 588 ($7.95) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.22) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 525 ($7.10).

Shares of SMDS stock opened at GBX 379.10 ($5.13) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 382.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 400.92. DS Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 355.97 ($4.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 465.97 ($6.30). The company has a market capitalization of £5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.65%.

In other news, insider Alina Kessel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 387 ($5.23) per share, for a total transaction of £19,350 ($26,166.33).

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

