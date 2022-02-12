Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,879.00

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $8,879.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00044610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.91 or 0.06864696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,187.01 or 1.00038023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00047323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00049393 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

