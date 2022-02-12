DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.35.

Shares of DD stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.71. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $66.37 and a one year high of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

