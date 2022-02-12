DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Raised to $100.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.35.

Shares of DD opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

