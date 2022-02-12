Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($51.72) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.97) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($47.13) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($66.67) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.40 ($46.44) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($51.72) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €48.67 ($55.95).

DUE opened at €37.10 ($42.64) on Tuesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €31.06 ($35.70) and a fifty-two week high of €44.08 ($50.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of €39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of €39.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.88.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

