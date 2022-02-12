DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 21.1% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE KTF opened at $10.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $12.58.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
