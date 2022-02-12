DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 21.1% over the last three years.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE KTF opened at $10.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTF. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 99,344 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.67% of the company’s stock.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.