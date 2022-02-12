Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 96.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 5.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. SEB Equities upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Danske upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

NYSE:NVO opened at $98.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $117.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.89. The stock has a market cap of $232.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.