Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 164.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,001 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,671,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,083,000 after acquiring an additional 306,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,522,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,759,000 after acquiring an additional 115,914 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,114 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMI opened at $41.50 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.31.

OMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other Owens & Minor news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

