Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $720,000 in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ingredion by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.16.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.94%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

