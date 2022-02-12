Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $615,000 Investment in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,213,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,316,000 after acquiring an additional 20,889 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $177.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.99 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.55.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROLL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.20.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.