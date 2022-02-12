Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 14,890 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in OLO were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the third quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of OLO by 4.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of OLO by 204.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 178,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 120,232 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OLO by 16.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,921,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,749,000 after acquiring an additional 568,035 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the third quarter worth approximately $477,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $149,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 18,870 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $522,510.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,015 shares of company stock worth $4,522,172 over the last ninety days.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $27.84. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of OLO from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

