Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $631,000 Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 61.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,725,000 after buying an additional 935,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,092,000 after buying an additional 20,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after buying an additional 39,166 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 33.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 988,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after buying an additional 249,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 761,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after buying an additional 150,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEF opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average of $31.33.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHEF. Benchmark began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

