Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 292.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $72.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

