E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 20,500.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of EONGY opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01. E.On has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $14.18.
E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that E.On will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
E.On Company Profile
E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.
