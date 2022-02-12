E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 20,500.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of EONGY opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01. E.On has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $14.18.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that E.On will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

EONGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on E.On from €11.25 ($12.93) to €12.00 ($13.79) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on E.On from €11.50 ($13.22) to €11.00 ($12.64) in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

