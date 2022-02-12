Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 705,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 56,014 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $35,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EGLE. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,661,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 343.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 326,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 182,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 141,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 888.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 116,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $52.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.38. The company has a market cap of $711.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47.

Several equities analysts have commented on EGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

