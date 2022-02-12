Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Insider Sells $1,458,268.00 in Stock

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 104,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 28,753 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $402,829.53.

On Friday, February 4th, Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 70,590 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $988,260.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 34,000 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $477,360.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $2,870,000.00.

NYSE ECC opened at $13.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.59 million, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $15.54.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. This is a boost from Eagle Point Credit’s previous — dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 48.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the second quarter worth $97,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eagle Point Credit by 281.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 167,290 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eagle Point Credit by 25.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eagle Point Credit by 14.5% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

