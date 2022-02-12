easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Kenton Jarvis Acquires 21 Shares of Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Kenton Jarvis purchased 21 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 719 ($9.72) per share, for a total transaction of £150.99 ($204.18).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 28 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 536 ($7.25) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($202.95).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 706 ($9.55) on Friday. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 457.50 ($6.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.35 billion and a PE ratio of -4.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 594.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 664.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.14) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.59) target price on easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.82) target price on easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.74) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 734.50 ($9.93).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

