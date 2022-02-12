easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Kenton Jarvis Acquires 21 Shares of Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Kenton Jarvis purchased 21 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 719 ($9.72) per share, for a total transaction of £150.99 ($204.18).
Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 10th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 28 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 536 ($7.25) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($202.95).
Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 706 ($9.55) on Friday. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 457.50 ($6.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.35 billion and a PE ratio of -4.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 594.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 664.90.
About easyJet
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.