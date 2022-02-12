Eaton Vance Management Acquires 26,434 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,680,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,434 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.13% of Gilead Sciences worth $116,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.39 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.78 and a 200-day moving average of $69.51. The company has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.61%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.