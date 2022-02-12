Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,203 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.12% of ServiceNow worth $151,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after buying an additional 657,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,172,153,000 after buying an additional 88,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,846,169,000 after buying an additional 72,158 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,864,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,574,331,000 after buying an additional 32,208 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,155.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total transaction of $490,695.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,953 shares of company stock valued at $17,420,327 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

NOW stock opened at $583.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $592.42 and a 200-day moving average of $624.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.74 billion, a PE ratio of 512.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

