Eaton Vance Management Has $101.96 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 746,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 79,558 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.23% of TE Connectivity worth $101,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 620.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEL. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $143.45 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $123.31 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.61. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.