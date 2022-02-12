Eaton Vance Management Has $172.99 Million Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,885 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $172,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 21.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 30.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 20.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGP. BTIG Research raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

EGP opened at $193.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 62.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.28 and a 1 year high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

