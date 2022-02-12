ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$7.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ECN. National Bankshares decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price target on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.40.
Shares of ECN stock opened at C$5.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.39. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.34.
In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 63,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.77 per share, with a total value of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,433,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,275,018.20.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
