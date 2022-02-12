ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$7.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ECN. National Bankshares decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price target on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.40.

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$5.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.39. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.34.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$69.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$123.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 63,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.77 per share, with a total value of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,433,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,275,018.20.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

