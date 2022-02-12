Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,709 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Ecolab worth $93,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 127.9% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 12,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,056,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,700,000 after buying an additional 52,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,652 shares of company stock valued at $8,791,112 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $184.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.16. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.37 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

