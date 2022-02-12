Edinburgh Dragon Trust (LON:EFM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $400.50

Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc (LON:EFM)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 400.50 ($5.42) and traded as high as GBX 402.36 ($5.44). Edinburgh Dragon Trust shares last traded at GBX 400.50 ($5.42), with a volume of 296,613 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 400.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 400.48. The firm has a market cap of £513.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.
About Edinburgh Dragon Trust (LON:EFM)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Dragon Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Dragon Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.