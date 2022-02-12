Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to “Hold”

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.23.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Shares of EDIT stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.13. 1,909,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,743. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $73.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.03.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 24.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 88.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth about $1,192,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.