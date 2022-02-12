Eidoo (EDO) Reaches Market Cap of $43.06 Million

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Eidoo has a market capitalization of $43.06 million and approximately $597,644.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eidoo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00007978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Eidoo has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00037876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00104765 BTC.

Eidoo Profile

Eidoo is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 59,634,176 coins and its circulating supply is 57,334,955 coins. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/ . Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, "pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. "

Buying and Selling Eidoo

