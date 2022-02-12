Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen Sells 3,315 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $446,696.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EA stock opened at $134.10 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $148.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.99.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

